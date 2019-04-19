Almost Axed

The axe-throwing trend seen at some bars and other locations serviced by the amusement industry isn’t always on target, as evidenced by a viral video showing one flying back at a guest recently.

Originally posted on Instagram by user @camdhuber, the video shows a woman throwing an axe that ricocheted off of the floor and straight back toward her head at the Denver Bad Axe Throwing location. She shrugged off the incident unscathed and with a laugh. As a YouTube commenter humorously noted: “Ax throwing skill: 0/10, Ax dodging skill: 10/10.”