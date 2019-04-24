Semnox Install in Ecuador

The FEC chain Mundijuegos in Ecuador recently installed Semnox’s Parafait point of sale system at its six locations, which was completed in four months, the company says.

“I feel totally satisfied with all the advantages that the system has given to us,” said Cesar Gonzalez, owner of Mundijuegos. “We have saved time, money and labor by using the software. Gonzalez started the business nearly 19 years ago with only five arcade games.

The new Semnox system allows for better ticket printing and helps the customer provide better customer service. Mundijuegos plans on continuing their relationship with the company in the future.

More information is available at www.semnox.com.