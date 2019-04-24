Sacoa at Roller Skating Show

Debit card system provider Sacoa is rolling into the Roller Skating Trade Show, held April 28-May 2 in Las Vegas, to showcase its mobile app.

Through the app, registered guests can check their PlayCard balance, purchase special offers, pay online with credit card and accumulate reward points. Other features: store details including map location, direct phone number dialing, website link, online party booking access and push notifications to keep customers updated with promotions and news. It can also be branded with the locations own look and feel. It’s available for both iOS and Android platforms.

For more info, visit the company website at www.sacoacard.com or stop by their trade show booth, #211.