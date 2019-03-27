Semnox Install at India’s Torq03

An indoor/outdoor entertainment center in South Asia recently adopted the Semnox cashless system for its gaming operations.

Torq03 in Bengaluru, India implemented the change. The facility features an indoor arcade, laser tag, bowling, simulation cricket and a go-kart track, among other attractions.

The Semnox system enables cashless operations in the arcade and laser tag arena, which enables Torq03 to track membership details and use loyalty management programs to reward customers. Standalone card readers have been installed at the bowling and go-kart attractions.

For more information about Semnox, visit www.semnox.com.