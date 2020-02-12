Semnox, Fantasy Island Mark Three Years Together

Semnox’s integrated business solution at Fantasy Island Amusement Park in Lincolnshire, U.K., has been in operation for three years now, according to the companies. With more than 50 indoor and outdoor rides and 400 arcade machines, Fantasy Island is a year-round destination.

“Semnox is always one step ahead in terms of technologies and their support,” said Edward Mellors, owner of Mellors Group/Fantasy Island. “They give me immense confidence to introduce innovative concepts and ideas in the park and in future projects.”

According to Semnox, Fantasy Island uses 30-plus point-of-sale machines for card and wristband sales, and 20 for food, beverage and merchandise sales. They also operate 19 self-service kiosks and more than 30 digital signage displays. Learn more at www.semnox.com and www.fantasyislandresort.co.uk.