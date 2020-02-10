Betson Orlando Hosting Open House March 28

Betson’s Orlando office will hold its annual open house event from 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, on the heels of Amusement Expo and featuring top manufacturers showcasing their latest games. Industry representatives will be on hand to discuss products and services, and detail exclusive show finance and leasing specials.

In addition to the latest amusements, the Betson Parts & Services team will be on hand with Goldfinger reps to discuss the company’s latest touchscreen monitors and other products – ideal for cabinets, digital signage and more. The parts team will also be available to talk about their new Essential Parts Program Package, which is “uniquely designed for each location and their selection of games.”

Reps in attendance will include those from: Adrenaline, Amusement Connect, Andamiro, Apple, Arachnid, Bandai Namco, Bay Tek, Benchmark/Coast to Coast/Elaut, Coastal, Embed, ICE, Intercard, JET Games, LAI Games, Raw Thrills, Smart Industries, Sega, UNIS, Valley Dynamo and Virtuix.

Betson Orlando is located at 4605 LB McLeod Rd., Suite 900, and the company has an offer code (BE1) for those who want to stay at the Hampton Inn & Suites Orlando (call 407-226-3999 for details).

For additional assistance and to RSVP, contact Joe Herbert at [email protected] or give him a call at 407-717-6020.