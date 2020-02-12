Houston, We Have A Record-Breaking Trade Show

The 21st annual ATM Industry Association (ATMIA) conference and expo kicked off this week, in Houston, Texas. The show, which opened yesterday, Feb. 11, is will run through Thursday, Feb. 13.

Promising to be the largest show to date, this year’s event features 110 exhibitors and an expanded exhibit hall was required to handle the demand for booth space. And, according to show organizers, registrations include more than 120 delegates from some 26 countries, with showgoers flying into the Lone Star State from as far away as Australia, India and South Korea.

“This is ATMIA’s first event in Houston, and enthusiasm for the venue has been very high since we first announced it,” said ATMIA’s David Tente. “This is particularly true since we have a significant number of members who are based in Houston.”

Although the show has a reputation as a financial institution-centric event, independent ATM operators continue to make up the largest demographic. Catering to this audience, this year’s event will include a dedicated educational track for these operators. Highlighting this program is the association’s all-day NextGen workshop offering a deep-dive into the future of ATMs.

For full coverage of the event, see April’s RePlay issue.