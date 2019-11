Industry veteran Jim Roe is now Moss Distributing’s new sales manager for the western half of the U.S. He’s spent more than two decades in the industry, having worked with Merit Industries, MegaTouch and most recently St. Louis Game Company.

Roe will be based out of his Colorado office, but is “ready to get on the road and help grow the Moss brand,” the company said. If you haven’t yet seen him on the IAAPA trade show floor, try looking today! Or reach him at 215-796-2070 or [email protected].