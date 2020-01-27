Omni Arena Reveals VR Esports Data

With more than 1 million plays under its belt, Virtuix continued sharing data recently that shows esports drive repeat play at FECs and attracts a new audience of gamers that may not be visiting the venues today.

The company’s Omni Arena has ongoing weekly and monthly esports contests where the top 10 teams each month win more than $5,000 in cash (the total prize pool for 2020 is more than $100,000). Of all nationwide plays on the platform, 32 percent are repeat plays, according to Virtuix. They also say that rate increases over time, as evidenced by their longest partner Pinballz in Austin, Texas, where the repeat play rate has risen to 44 percent (see graph below).

“Our data shows that esports contests are resulting in incredible repeat-play rates,” said Jan Goetgeluk, founder and CEO of Virtuix. “Some of our top players have played over 70 times in less than six months, paying $12 or $15 per play.”

In a player survey filled out by almost 5,000 Omni Arena players, 43 percent said they visited the venue specifically to play Omni Arena games. “Esports attracts gamers who usually don’t visit an FEC,” Goetgeluk added. “Ultimately, high repeat play and new customers result in increased revenues for the operator. At our top sites, Omni Arena generated over $30,000 in revenues in December alone.” Learn more at www.virtuix.com or click here to see a video of Omni Arena in action.