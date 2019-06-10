Sega Ready for Bowl Expo

Game maker Sega is rolling into the Bowl Expo with its most popular products, including Ball Runner, Pixel Chase and Transformers: Shadow Rising.

“For this year’s show, we’ve got a great lineup of video and redemption games that are just right for bowling locations,” said sales manager Vince Moreno. On the video side of things, it has Daytona Championship USA and the Transformers game. With skill-based redemption, Ball Runner and Pixel Chase. They’ll also have Hot Racer for the kiddos and Prize Arrow, a merchandiser.

The trade show will be June 26-27 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Stop by Booth #156 to see Sega or visit their website, www.segaarcade.com, for more details.

If you want to be featured in Instant RePlay ahead of the Expo, tell us what you have going on! Email a press release with photos to [email protected].