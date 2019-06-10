Get Fed for Free at Expo

Exhibitors, while you’re at this year’s Bowl Expo working hard to sell your products and meet people, organizers have asked you refrain from getting food samples at the other booths, leaving those tasty morsels for buyers. But, have no fear…they have your tummies covered, inviting exhibitors to stop by Booth #445 where BPAA will be offering free food samples both days of the trade show.

“We ask that you do not take samples from other food booths during Expo,” wrote Amy Arcuri, BPAA’s director of member benefits. “Our food exhibitors are selling products and they need to reserve their samples for buying customers.”

However, at Booth #445, they say you can visit as often as you’d like.