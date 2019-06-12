Huge VR Arcade Coming Soon

Billed as the largest virtual reality arcade in the Southeast, a second location of The Rabbit Hole VR will be opening in Tennessee this fall. At 6,000 sq. ft., the arcade will have 18 high-end VR stations.

While the company has its original location in the heart of Nashville, the new one will be in nearby Franklin, inside the TOA Sports Performance Center (formerly known as A-Game Sportsplex before it closed). Owned by Tennessee Youth Sports, the facility has 12 volleyball courts, six basketball courts and caters to cheerleading, dancing and other activities.

To learn more about The Rabbit Hole VR, visit www.nashvillevr.com.