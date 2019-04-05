Sega Has Free Daytona Update

Hey, operators, Sega just released a new software update for Daytona Championship USA and it’s free. You can click here to get it.

According to the company’s press release, the revision offers improved car handling, a dynamic in-game camera, new graphics and lighting, new car models and new race highlights, among more upgrades that takes the gameplay experience “to a whole new level.”

If you have any questions about filling out the form, or the upgrades in general, reach out to Sega at 847-364-9787 or [email protected].