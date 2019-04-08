BlackLight Adventures Shoots for June

Now under construction, a new family entertainment center with a laser tag arena as its centerpiece is set to open in St. Cloud, Minn. this June.

BlackLight Adventures will have a 20-player, 3,000-sq.-ft. laser tag arena, two “adventure rooms” – one with an escape room theme – an arcade and private party rooms. The nearly 10,000-sq.-ft. space was a former liquor store and is next to a Burlington Coat Factory and an under-construction Costco.

“With Costco … across the street and other major shopping destinations nearby, BlackLight Adventures is poised to sit near what will likely become one of the busiest intersections in town,” reported the SC Times.

Owners Jay and Tina Mrozek have wanted to have their own FEC for nearly a decade after visiting one on vacation. “We put the idea off and we spent the last 10 years running a children’s ministry at a church in St. Cloud, Jay Mrozek said. With their new venture, the couple also plans on starting a laser tag league and tournaments for an older crowd with a focus on kids and families for the rest of their offerings.

Stay up to date with the new fun center by visiting www.blacklightadventuresllc.com.