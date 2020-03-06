Sega Exhibiting Premier Video, Redemption Lineup

As always, Sega is bringing its best to Amusement Expo next week. They’ll be at Booth #539 with top games like Mission Impossible Arcade, Power Roll, Shoot It Win It and more.

One of the latest games, based on the Mission Impossible franchise, is a 4-player cabinet that first debuted at IAAPA Expo 2019. The adrenaline-fueled gameplay places you at the center of a top-secret hideout. Nine game stages are brought to life on two back-to-back 55” HD screens.

In addition to the redemption game Power Roll and the prize redemption unit Shoot It Win It, Sega will show Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Arcade Edition, ATV Slam, House of the Dead Scarlet Dawn and Capto Crane. For more information, contact Sega at 847-364-9787, email [email protected] or, of course, visit their booth at Amusement Expo.