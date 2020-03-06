GTI Asia Taipei Expo 2020 Canceled Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Another international amusement industry event has been impacted by growing concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. Organizers of the GTI Asia Taipei Expo 2020, originally set for April 16-18, wrote: “Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a decision has been carefully considered by the GTI committee, as we view our exhibitors and visitors’ health and safety as our prime concern, we have canceled the GTI Asia Taipei this year. Moreover, we hope this could help to prevent the virus from spreading.”

Apologizing for any inconveniences this change in plans has caused, organizers say the show will return April 22-24, 2021. They also note that their GTI Asia China Expo 2020, which is scheduled for Sept. 9-11, is still on though they will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary.