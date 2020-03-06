Intercard iReader Impulse Will Demo at Amusement Expo

The versatile card reader Intercard calls the “first of its kind in the amusement industry” – their iReader Impulse – will be demonstrated at next week’s even in New Orleans. The iReader Impulse accepts credit cards as well as stored-value cards.

“The ability to use credit cards right at the reader will revolutionize our industry, allowing proprietors to capture a larger share of impulse play,” said Intercard CEO Scott Sherrod. “The iReader Impulse is the future in game payment because it gives impulse players a quick and easy way to pay while giving proprietors all the benefits of cashless technology.”

In testing, Intercard says arcades with the card reader have increased overall game revenue by as much as 20 percent. Sherrod and domestic sales manager Bill Allen and his North American sales team will be showing the iReader Impulse and other Intercard products at the show, so be sure to stop by Booth #1039 to see them in action.

Also, every new customer who signs a contract for an Intercard system at Expo will receive a free Balance and Recycle Station, a $649 value. To schedule a demo, email [email protected].