Sega “Buzzing” After IAAPA

From video games to merchandise and redemption units, Sega reports its IAAPA selection was exceptionally well-received.

“This year, we had one of the best IAAPA shows in recent years,” said Sega CEO Paul Williams. “The whole international sales team is talking about how great the comments and feedback were from all their customers – a key message is that Sega has top games in each of the main amusement categories.”

Mission: Impossible Arcade, Power Roll, Shoot It Win It and Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Arcade Edition stood out as the most popular games at the show, they reported.

More information is available by emailing [email protected] or visiting that website.