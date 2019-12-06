Register Now for 2020 Bowling Summit

BPAA’s 2020 Bowling Summit will be held Jan. 12-14 at Belmond Charleston Place in Charleston, S.C., and registration is open.

The BPAA mid-winter conference is where bowling proprietors, managers and industry leaders will have the opportunity to receive quality education and network with peers. Click here to register. Member full registration costs $125; non-member full registration is $155.

Some of the educational seminars include “Redemption, Games and the Guest Experience,” led by former Namco executive John Karabatsos; “The Art of Giving Great Service,” led by Elnian Gilbert of ZingTrain; and “If Not You, Who? How to Crack the Code of Employee Disengagement” with author Jill Christensen.

See a brochure and learn more at www.bpaa.com/bowlingsummit.