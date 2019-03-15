Trending
RePlay Magazine
You are at:»»Sega Bringing Latest Redemption Games

Sega Bringing Latest Redemption Games

0
By on INSTANT REPLAY

Ball Runner, Pixel ChaseHot Racers, Sonic Kids Basketball, Key 2 Win and Prize Arrow make up the Sega games featured at this year’s Expo trade show, starting at 10 a.m. on March 27.

Ball Runner

The first two – Ball Runner and Pixel Chase – are both skill-based redemption games made for the whole family, while Hot Racers and Sonic Kids Basketball are designed for children. Key 2 Win and Prize Arrow are the company’s popular prize vending games.

To experience the games, stop by Booth #201 or visit www.segaarcade.com ahead of the Expo.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.