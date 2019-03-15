Trending
Nerf Arcade and More for Betson

Betson is back with a double-sized booth (#323/332) at this year’s Expo, proudly featuring the newly-announced Nerf Arcade for the first time in show.

Nerf Arcade

The game, made by Raw Thrills, is a high-energy machine that morphs the famous Nerf brand (from Hasbro) into a skill-based video redemption game. With its two oversized Nerf blasters, players shoot as many targets as possible on the 65” LCD screen to win tickets and get the high score. The cabinet is expected to ship by June.

To learn more, visit www.betson.com.

