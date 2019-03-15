AMI Jukes to Expo

With what they say is an exclusive music video option and increase in revenue of up to 42 percent, AMI is gearing up for a successful Amusement Expo, too.

They’ll be showing off an all-new AMI Music app, which the company says is poised to grow the user base and make music selection faster – meaning greater revenue. AMI also has a co-pilot route management app that makes it easier to get stuff done on the go with fingertip access to jukes from anywhere.

For more information, visit them at Booth #311 or online at www.amientertainment.com.