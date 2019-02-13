San Diego Fun Center Adds Laser Tag

Changes are on the horizon for the former Nickel City arcade in sunny San Diego, Calif. Now called City Fun Center, the space has gone from small neighborhood arcade to full-blown entertainment center.

In addition to new attractions like laser tag, a laser maze and Time Freak, a fast-paced competition game, the location also now serves beer and wine.

In 2014, the business expanded into its current location. At that time, more games, mini bowling, party rooms and a kitchen were added. Keep an eye out for a full-length feature story on City Fun Center in an upcoming issue of RePlay.