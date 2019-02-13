AAMA Holds Honor Roll Fundraiser

The AAMA’s charitable foundation is once again soliciting donations for its annual Amusement Expo International Honor Roll fundraiser, aiming to raise $37,500 by the end of the trade show.

AAMA supports The Sunrise Association, Children’s Miracle Network, K.E.E.N. and many other organizations, and helped raise $112,500 in 2018.

The organization has four different donation levels for the Honor Roll (Platinum, $1,800; Gold, $1,000; Silver, $500; and Bronze, $300). Sponsors will get their company name in the AAMA’s Expo directory and other marketing perks for their support.

To support the fundraiser, visit www.coin-op.org and click Honor Roll Fundraiser under the AAMA Charity tab or call 847-290-9171 for more information.