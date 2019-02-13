Trending
Jersey Hosts Show in Atlantic City

The New Jersey Amusement Assn. is holding its 24th Annual East Coast Gift & Variety Show Feb. 20-21 at the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City. The trade show will feature suppliers specializing in novelties, licensed toys, rides, gifts, games and more.New Jersey Amusement Association

It’s also an opportunity for amusement industry professionals to network. Attendees include owners, partners, managers and buyers, as well as workers from amusement parks, arcades, concessions, piers and restaurants.

For detailed information about the show, visit www.njamusements.com.

