Sacoa Readies for Expo

Debit card system provider Sacoa will be showcasing its latest products at the upcoming Amusement Expo International on March 27 and 28 in Las Vegas. Spotlighted will be its mobile app and the Zodiac administrative console.

With the mobile app, registered guests can check their Playcard balance, purchase special offers, pay online with credit card and accumulate reward points. Other features: store details including map location, direct phone number dialing, website link, online party booking access and push notifications to keep customers updated with promotions and news. It can also be branded with the locations own look and feel. It’s available for both iOS and Android platforms.

The all-new Zodiac is a “responsive, friendly and multilingual system configuration tool.” Being web-based, it allows configuring system details using a simple web browser from a desktop computer, tablet or even smartphone. Configurable items include: game pricing, POS and mPOS products and buttons, product stock and security. In addition, it includes tools for system maintenance and reporting like a troubleshooting wizard (with video tutorials), system health monitor, game controller enable/disable and access control, card roaming and search, sales and collection report access, etc.

For additional information, visit the company web site at www.sacoacard.com or stop by the Sacoa booth #122 at the show.