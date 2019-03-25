Trending
Laser Tag Convention Seminar Mix-up

In our pre-Amusement Expo coverage, we inadvertently switched the timing on two of the sessions scheduled tomorrow (3/26) as part of the Laser Tag Convention’s Education Day program. At 9 a.m., it will be Frank Seninsky delivering tips on arcade layout and redemption profits in the Westgate’s Ballroom F. At 11 a.m. in that same room, Jerry Merola will discuss business funding from real estate selection and financing to establishing a well-conceived business plan. With both gents from Amusement Entertainment Management, it’s easy to understand how they got swapped.

