Ricatech Launches Bollywood-Inspired Jukebox

To mark 50 years of Amitabh Bachchan’s presence in the Hindi film industry, jukebox maker Ricatech has launched a limited-edition luxury machine for fans of the Bollywood legend.

According to NewsVoir, the juke is limited to 100 (in black and gold and white and gold) and “reflects the free American spirit of the ’50s combined with the flair of European design, but also includes the latest technology like Bluetooth connection.”

These collector machines are being sold for roughly $20,000 apiece. They hold 100 CDs, have a working coin mechanism and come with a metal brass plate with a stamped limited-edition number.

For more information about the Bachchan luxury jukebox, visit www.amitabhbachchanjukebox.com.