Electrocoin Showing Intercard Technology

Electrocoin, the U.K. distributor for Intercard, will be showcasing the company’s cashless technology at EAG Expo 2020 at ExCeL London next week. They’ll be at Booth #515 sharing with attendees the Edge Mobile App Collection and the Blockbuster iTeller for FECs with cinemas.

To date, the two companies have completed multiple installations at popular FECs around the U.K. region, including Sega, The Mirage Mablethorpe, Walton Pier and Mumbles Pier.

“Intercard is the pioneer of cashless technology in the amusement industry,” said Electrocoin’s Gabino Stergides. “It is the only company in this sector that makes its own hardware and integrates it with software developed in-house. This makes their technology more robust and offers a better user experience for operator and customer alike.” Learn more about the pair at www.electrocoin.com and www.intercardinc.com.