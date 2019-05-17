Idaho Arcade Returns; Games On Time Play

Trending
Jeremy’s Downtown Arcade in Nampa, Idaho, is making a comeback. It originally opened in nearby Caldwell in 2013, but lost the lease a year later. Now, it’s back with an improved game selection and unlimited play for a $4 admission.

With a preview event held Thursday (May 16), the arcade will have a grand opening June 1. The arcade will offer a selection of arcade games from the ’80s, ’90s and more modern ones as well, according to the Idaho Press.

More information is available online at www.jeremysdowntownarcade.com.

