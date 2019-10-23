Rollerama Opens in Maine

A big crowd packed into Rollerama in Houlton, Maine, on Sept. 27 for the grand reopening of the facility.

According to The County, the roller skating rink was revamped by the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians to cater to all age groups. The tribe purchased 71 brand-new pairs of skates, which include traditional and in-line designs.

“We are so excited to be able to open up again,” said Clarissa Sabattis, chief of the Houston Band of Maliseet Indians. “We recognize the need for youth and family activities in our area and hope that we can revive this pastime.”

Rollerama first opened in 1994. A game area in the venue features pinball machines and an air hockey table, in addition to the new skate floor. Admission is $5 per person, including skate rentals. More information is on Facebook.