Rockin’ Raceway Debuts Omni Arena Esports Attraction

FACE Amusement Group, which owns Rockin’ Raceway in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., recently announced the installation and unveiling of Virtuix’s Omni Arena esports attraction at its facility.

A high-energy, 4-player system, the arena allows guests to experience running in virtual reality. The attraction includes a built-in staging area with eight seats, 11 TVs, 11 touchscreens, plus pre- and post-game recorded gameplay videos for social sharing. More than 300 players took part in the installation’s first week of operation. Four games are currently available.

“We are eager to bring a new level of amusement to the classic environment of Rockin’ Raceway,” said Bucky Mabe, CEO of FACE Amusement Group. Virtuix CEO Jan Goetgeluk added, “This is the first-of-its-kind arena in Tennessee, and we’re sponsoring a $50,000 prize pool for players to come compete against teams around the world.

Omni Arena touts itself as an anchor attraction offering a “complete guest experience that lasts 15-20 minutes.” In a recent Virtuix survey of 1,100 players, 40 percent reported they had visited a venue specifically to play Omni Arena.

More information is available at www.faceamusement.com and www.virtuix.com.