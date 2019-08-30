Intercard at Bass Pro Shops

The new fun center Uncle Buck’s FishBowl & Grill at the Bass Pro Shops location in Colorado Springs, Colo., recently completed another install of Intercard’s cashless technology systems. The first was at the Uncle Buck’s location in Altoona, Iowa.

The full-service restaurants invite guests to “bowl in the ocean” with underwater scenery and a nautical-themed restaurant and bar. All that plus an arcade with video games new and old, supplied by Player One Amusement Group.

“Intercard’s cashless technology gives Uncle Buck’s management capabilities beyond what they had before, including the ability to remotely manage games from mobile devices and stay in business even if a fun center’s internet connection goes down,” said Intercard CEO Scott Sherrod. “We are also proud to be partnering with another innovative company from our home state of Missouri.”

More information is available at www.intercardinc.com and www.basspro.com.