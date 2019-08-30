AMI Launches Lavigne Contest

In advance of Avril Lavigne’s new album and tour, AMI announced a contest (open now through Sept. 11) for a Prize Pack that includes a vinyl copy of Head Over Water, a t-shirt and a sweater. The new albumdeals with her battle with Lyme disease and is described as an “emotional journey.” The tour, her first in five years, kicks off Sept. 14 in Seattle.

Lavigne, who’s been dubbed the “Queen of Pop Punk,” is one of the best-selling artists since her 2002 debut. Her first single, Complicated, took off and helped spur the success of her first album, Let Go. Her next two albums, Under My Skin and Best Damn Thing each debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. The latter featured her fist number one single, Girlfriend. 2011’s Goodbye Lullaby moved away from her pop-punk sound, but 2013’s Avril Lavigne was its musical opposite, returning the pop and fun.

Music fans can enter the contest using the AMI Music app, available on iOS and Android. Contest entry is also available on any participating AMI jukebox.