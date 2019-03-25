1UP Arcade & Pub on Tap

A New York town 60 miles south of Montreal is readying itself for a new arcade pub set to open in mid-April or May.

Plattsburgh’s 1UP Arcade & Pub will reside in a 1,500-sq.-ft. space that was formerly home to other food and beverage ventures, according to the Plattsburgh Press-Republican. It will include about 10 games, rotated in and out from their 35-cabinet inventory.

With a small space for only around 30 patrons, one of the co-owners, Chris James, said opening the business bridges the gap between child and adult entertainment. It’ll be a place for everyone with varying clientele throughout the day.

The business doesn’t yet have a website or online presence, but be sure to visit them this spring at 22 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh, NY 12901.