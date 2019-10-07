Industry Veteran Joins OptConnect Sales Team

Brian Gill has joined the OptConnect wireless solutions team as its senior national sales manager. Gill has more than 30 years in executive-level positions in the vending, amusement and coin-op industries.

“Gill is a high-energy business leader with deep multi-generational industry relationships and extensive success in various areas such as business development, sales, strategic planning, negotiation, implementation and business plan achievement,” according to the company.

He is the latest addition to OptConnect as part of the company’s rapid growth that recently landed them on the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row. More information is at www.optconnect.com.