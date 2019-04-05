Ribbon Cut at Colorado’s Quarters

Last week, the Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed the recently-opened Quarters Bar+Arcade with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The owners, Luke and Emily Kunselman, were there to showcase the business’ drinks and games, according to the Longmont Observer. Quarters has 20 self-serve taps with 15 beers, three ciders and two wines. Games include two Skee-Balllanes, pinballs, a claw machine and 12 other arcade games, which are operated on a wrist band system. Big Buck Safari, Area 51: Site 4 and Mortal Kombat 4 are among the games.

There’s no food at the arcade bar, but they’ve got hungry patrons covered: Quarters partnered with Mama Mead’s Pizzeria to deliver to their space.

Check out the biz at www.facebook.com/QuartersLongmont.