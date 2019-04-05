Arcade-Restaurant Opening at Renovated Golf Course

White Rose Bar & Grill is a restaurant in downtown York, Pa., that’s been open since 1933. Next week, after 80-plus years in business, owners are opening White Rose at Bridgewater – a restaurant with an arcade and 9-hole golf course.

The rear terrace of White Rose overlooks the recently renovated golf course, which is already open, according to the York Daily Record. The 290-seat restaurant – split into the main bar, an outdoor patio and arcade – is set to open April 8.

CEO of White Rose Restaurant Group Tom Sibol said the arcade hall, with its more than 30 games, is like a “mini Dave & Buster’s” geared specifically toward families. Player card-activated machines like basketball games, Halo, Jurassic Park and Mario Kart line the arcade.

The massive undertaking is a joint venture between Keystone Custom Homes (built recently on the golf course), Bridgewater Golf Club and the restaurant group, and took two years and $2 million to complete.

More information is available at www.facebook.com/WRBridgewater.