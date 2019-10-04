Retro Bar Pinball Wizard Now Open in Singapore

Take a trip back to the 1990s at Singapore’s newest retro bar and club – Pinball Wizard. They have pinball machines based mainly on TV shows and movies like The Simpsons, South Park, Family Guy, Star Wars and The Avengers.

According to Yahoo! News, Pinball Wizard operates as a bar during the day and transforms into a club at night, playing music from the 90s and early 2000s. Wednesdays are “Rock n’ Rolla” night and Thursdays feature classic hip hop.

Visit their Facebook page or website, www.pinballwizard.sg, for more information.