Raw Thrills Promotes Brandon Cook

The new domestic sales executive at Raw Thrills is Brandon Cook, who was recently promoted to the position, according to the company.

Cook joined Raw Thrills as a marketing and sales associate in July 2018, and previously worked as a sales director for ADP, CDW and cloud software firm Xero, where he led and coached sales teams to maximize their potential.

“We are thrilled to tap his amazing enthusiasm and devotion to customer service,” said company president Eugene Jarvis. “He looks forward to meeting each and every one in this great industry – to see how Raw Thrills can help you.” Visit www.rawthrills.com for more information.