Registration Open for IAAPA Expo Asia

The former Asian Attractions Expo event, now IAAPA Expo Asia, returns to Shanghai, China, June 11-14, and early-bird registration is now open.

Admission to the four-day education conference and three-day trade show (June 12-14) is currently $64 for IAAPA members and $124 for non-members (or they can attend the trade show only for $79). Group discounts are available for 15 or more registrants from the same company. Contact IAAPA at [email protected] for more information.

Early-bird registration will end May 3.

For more details, visit www.iaapa.org/expos.