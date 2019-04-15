Registration Open for Sept. Trampoline Show

The 7th annual International Assn. of Trampoline Parks Conference & Trade Show is also on the horizon, held at the New Orleans Marriott from Sept. 23-25.

IATP says it expects about 600 attendees. The event has continued to grow each year, and those who’d like to attend can get a jumpstart on registering starting April 16 at 11 a.m. at www.indoortrampolineparks.org.

Additional information can also be found on that website, or by calling IATP at 717-910-4534 or emailing [email protected]. An exhibitor and sponsor prospectus can be found here.