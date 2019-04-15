Base51 VR Racing Opens

“Ever wanted to race the Long Beach Grand Prix?” asks the new Hawthorne, Calif. virtual reality racing venue. “Now you can!”

The virtual track opened April 5 and features 10 Elite Motion Pro II Simulators from CXC Simulations, what Base51 says are considered to be the world’s best racing simulators. They’re all networked together, ready for head to head competition among guests. The experience starts at $25 per race.

To boot, Base51 also has craft beer and food. More information is available at www.base51.com.