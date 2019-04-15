IAAPA Benchmark Survey Deadline Due This Week!

With its 2017 findings released earlier this year, IAAPA’s Annual Benchmark Survey for 2018 information is now available for attractions operators. Take the survey here.

The survey collects data on guest demographics, attractions and much more. As a perk, the first 50 respondents will receive a $100 Visa global gift card. Deadline for completion is April 19.

Visit www.iaapa.org to find the current report (with full 2017 statistics and information), and be sure to read about the findings in the May issue of RePlay.