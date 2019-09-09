Registration Open for IAAPA FEC Summit 2020

Get your calendars out and start planning: Registration is now open for IAAPA’s 2020 FEC Summit, held Jan. 26-28 at the Atlanta Evergreen Marriott in Stone Mountain, Ga. It’s the association’s 8th annual event.

Billed as the industry’s leading international conference for FEC owners and operators, interested attendees can register now through Nov. 30 to take advantage of a discounted member rate of $575 (it’ll be $725 on Dec. 1). The cost is $950 for non-members.

During the three-day event, participants will be able to attend education session on a number of industry topics and connect with colleagues during networking events. A behind-the-scenes tour of Andretti’s Indoor Karting & Games will also be a part of the summit.

Visit www.iaapa.org/FECSummit for additional details.