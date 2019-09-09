Industry Vets Join Virtuix VR Team

Lisa Chapman and Marisa Garris are the newest members of the team at Virtuix, the virtual reality developer behind the Omni Arena esports attraction. Chapman is now the company’s national sales manager, and Garris joins as its director of business development.

Together, the pair has more than 30 years of industry experience. Chapman was most recently a sales executive at Embed, while Garris served as the sales manager with Embed. They’ll work alongside Virtuix sales manager Sergio Garcia, who joined the company earlier this year from Exit Reality.

Virtuix founder and CEO Jan said his company is thrilled to have them aboard. “Given their wealth of knowledge and expertise in our industry, they can truly help our customers navigate the landscape of dozens of VR attractions and provide practical advice on how VR and esports can increase revenues at FECs.”

Chapman noted that before she met with the Virtuix team, she hadn’t had her eyes set on a job in VR. “But when I played Omni Arena, I found myself laughing like a little school girl,” she said. “It’s an incredible product, and Jan and his team demonstrated a willingness to listen, learn and respond to customer needs.”

Garris held a similar sentiment. She said, “Selling a virtual reality attraction wasn’t on my radar, but when I tried Omni Arena in Austin, I was taken by surprise. It’s such a different experience, and I realized this is the future for our industry.”

Visit them at www.virtuix.com.