Registration Open for EAG International Expo

Entry to the EAG International Expo 2020, held Jan. 14-16 at London’s ExCeL, is free. Visitors can register for their e-ticket here.

“Visitors to EAG 2020 will gain access to a showcase of the very best in the worlds of gaming and leisure, as well as an inspiring program of seminars providing insights into and discussion about the latest in immersive entertainment,” said the event’s chairman Martin Burlin.

An annual dinner held by Bacta, the trade association for the UK’s amusement machine industry is available at (www.bacta.org.uk), will be held Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Email Karen Cooke at Swan Events for more info on that: [email protected].

Learn more about EAG 2020 at www.eagexpo.com. For discounted hotel accommodation close to the venue, visit www.eagexpo.com/visiting-excel/hotels.php.