Connecticut Arcade Bar Features Games New and Old

GameCraft Arcade opened its doors to the public earlier this month in Southington, Conn. The new arcade bar has a mix of about 40 video games and pinball machines – from classics to modern favorites.

Among them, according to their website, a 2-player Asteroids (1979) cocktail table, the arcade bar staple Ms. Pac-Man(1982), Konami’s early 90s must-have, The Simpsons (1991), Stern’s Game of Thrones (2015) pinball machine and Atari’s Pong (2019).

They operate with their own custom tokens and have specials like Token Tuesday, where they recently offered 20 percent off tokens all day. They also have an eclectic selection of beer from New England brewers.

Learn more at www.gamecraft-arcaade.com.