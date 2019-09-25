Nebraska’s Sun Valley Lanes Undergoing Major Expansion

A prominent bowling entertainment center in Lincoln, Neb., recently announced a $4 million project that will add thousands of square feet to the space, which will allow for laser tag, mini-golf, sand volleyball and an enhanced arcade.

Sun Valley Lanes, which will host pro bowling’s U.S. Open in February 2020, has already started the renovation after purchasing an adjacent property. The roughly 30,000-sq.-ft. Sun Valley will expand by 6,250 sq. ft., which includes the recently-purchased, 5,000-sq.-ft. Servant Cab building, according to the Lincoln Journal Star.

As a result, the arcade will double in size, the kitchen will get larger and the center will add a two-level laser tag arena and a mini-golf course. Three sand volleyball courts will be added in the former Servant Cab parking lot space.

“We have become known as a world-class bowling facility and we wanted to bring that same level of fun to other activities, as well as improve upon our food and beverage options,” said John Losito, who has owned the 42-year-old bowling alley since 2011.

The expansion is expected to be fully completed by spring 2020. More information and updates will be available at www.sunvalleylanes.com.