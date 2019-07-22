Redemption Plus Adds New Roles

Three internal role shifts were recently announced by Redemption Plus, including promoting Anthony Boyer to senior program manager and head of the product solutions department; giving a new cranes and merchandiser management position to Kory Lafayette; and selecting Kristyn Bruce for the customer success project manager job.

Boyer is a 7-year Redemption Plus team member, who will now oversee the company’s current product line. Lafayette, who’s been there for six years, will work to maintain and build strong product trends, industry partnerships and drive profitable revenue growth. Bruce, a 3-year team member, will ensure high-quality customer service throughout the company.

Visit them online at www.redemptionplus.com.